Ossiam Purchases Shares of 15,072 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,030,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.