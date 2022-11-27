Ossiam Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ossiam boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2,554.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 45.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $349.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

