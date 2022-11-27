Ossiam Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

