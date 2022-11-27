Ossiam Sells 38,517 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,517 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $18.63 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

