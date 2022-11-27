Ossiam Sells 4,733 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

