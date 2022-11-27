Ossiam Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zendesk Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Zendesk stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.