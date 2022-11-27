Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $33.45. 2,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 907% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Otsuka Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.