PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Financial Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 32.92% 14.07% 1.26% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.30 $606.96 million $4.19 6.30 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

