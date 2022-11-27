Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after buying an additional 1,261,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.40 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.