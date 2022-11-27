Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,900 ($34.29) and last traded at GBX 2,915 ($34.47). Approximately 72,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 163,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,930 ($34.65).

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,802.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,672.40. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 289.76.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

