PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488,003 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

