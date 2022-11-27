Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.