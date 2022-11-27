Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $96.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLL. B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

