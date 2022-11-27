Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $96.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLL. B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLL opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $79.99.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
