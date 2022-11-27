Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,117,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

