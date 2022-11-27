PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

