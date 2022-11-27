PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Head to Head Comparison

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A -197.05% 13,045.45% PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57%

Volatility & Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.47 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares CrowdGather and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

