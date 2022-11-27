Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IQVIA by 27.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $219.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.