Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 282,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

