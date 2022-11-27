Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $4,979,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 763.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 70,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 61,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortinet by 139.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 484.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Fortinet by 512.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

