Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Public Storage worth $115,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.61 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

