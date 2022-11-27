Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.