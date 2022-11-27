PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 3,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 8.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

