Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.62% of Qualys worth $78,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QLYS stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $162.36.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
