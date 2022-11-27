Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.62% of Qualys worth $78,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

QLYS stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

