Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HII opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

