Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading Up 8.8%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.10 ($15.41) to €15.40 ($15.71) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

