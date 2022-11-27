Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

