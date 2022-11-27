Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.95.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Stories
