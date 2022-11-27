Reviewing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canaan and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Canaan alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.16%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 37.93% 54.70% 39.13% Tower Semiconductor 13.81% 14.16% 10.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Canaan and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.7% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.62 $313.89 million $2.06 1.25 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.20 $150.01 million $2.11 20.92

Canaan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tower Semiconductor. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canaan beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.