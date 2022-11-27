Reviewing Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.19 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -4.26 Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.79 $24.40 million $2.86 7.56

Profitability

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Select Sands and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -4.38% -14.56% -5.13% Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Select Sands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sisecam Resources

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.