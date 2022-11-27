Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 38,987 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $5,684,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 140,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 427,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

