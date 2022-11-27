Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 41,418 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

