Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Masimo worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo Stock Up 1.3 %

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

MASI stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

