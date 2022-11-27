Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,761 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after buying an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.9 %

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

