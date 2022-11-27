RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

RPM International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RPM International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

