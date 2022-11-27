RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 7.5%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.85 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.85 ($0.39). 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.61.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

