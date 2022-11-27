Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head to Head Comparison

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safe Bulkers and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 0 0 2.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 57.07% 25.61% 15.43% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Safe Bulkers and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.5% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Safe Bulkers pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $329.03 million 1.09 $174.35 million $1.60 1.84 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats OceanPal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.