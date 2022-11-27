Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Up 0.5%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.13. 3,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 87,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Sandbridge X2 Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 14.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,931,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 245,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 219.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 959,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 659,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandbridge X2

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.