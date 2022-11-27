Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Down 10.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $364.64 and last traded at $364.64. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.28.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

