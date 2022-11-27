ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Up 0.1%

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 3,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 116,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

ScION Tech Growth I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 229.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

