Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 541,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seadrill (SDRLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.