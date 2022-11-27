Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.