Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

