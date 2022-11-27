Seeyond Acquires 2,243 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

