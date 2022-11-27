Seeyond Acquires 360 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 125,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,543,000 after purchasing an additional 127,265 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

