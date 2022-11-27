Seeyond Acquires 9,097 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.24 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

