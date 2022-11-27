Seeyond Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

PLD stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

