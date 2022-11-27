Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

