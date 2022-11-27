Seeyond Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $390.11 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

