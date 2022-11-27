Seeyond Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

