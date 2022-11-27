Seeyond Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

