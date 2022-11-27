Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Seeyond lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 882.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZM opened at $75.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

